Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,262 shares of company stock worth $8,640,618. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

EQIX opened at $985.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.57.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

