Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,760,963.65. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 15.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 141.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -88.07%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

