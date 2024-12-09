Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.46% of Everest Group worth $750,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.10.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $371.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

