Ewa LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ewa LLC trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 1,689,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 343,668 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

