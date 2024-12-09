Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,473,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $95,153,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

