Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after buying an additional 2,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 47,023.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,410 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 108.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,961,000 after acquiring an additional 461,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 25.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,225 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $458.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.66. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $330.15 and a 52 week high of $498.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

