Financial Survey: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresnillo and SilverCrest Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 2.24 $233.91 million N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 6.30 $116.72 million $0.57 18.23

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

