First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,589,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $18,796,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $415.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.74. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.06 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

