First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Upbound Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.07%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

