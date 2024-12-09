First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,652 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $89.02 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.