First National Bank of Omaha Sells 877 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,006 shares of company stock worth $8,653,352 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $111.87.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

