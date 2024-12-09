First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $238.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.