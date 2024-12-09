Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.57%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

