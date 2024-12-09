Geller Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BABA opened at $85.93 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

