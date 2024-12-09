Geller Advisors LLC Buys 793 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,243,091 shares of company stock worth $257,591,179. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

