Geller Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $431.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.37. The stock has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

