Geller Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Sysco by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.73 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

