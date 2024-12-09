Geller Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 51.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.