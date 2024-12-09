Geller Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $207.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

