Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gentex were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 173.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.0 %

GNTX stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.