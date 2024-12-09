Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

