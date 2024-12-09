Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 7,000 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ON by 66,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 574.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,975,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

ON Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.