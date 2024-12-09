Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases 559 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $395.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

