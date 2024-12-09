Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
GECCO opened at $24.86 on Monday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
