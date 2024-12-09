Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

GECCO opened at $24.86 on Monday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.