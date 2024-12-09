Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises about 2.2% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $113,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $41.03 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $356,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,220.82. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,477. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

