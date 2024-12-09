Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 31,358 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after acquiring an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

