Groupama Asset Managment Buys 36,149 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MetLife were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

