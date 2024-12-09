Groupama Asset Managment Sells 2,888 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 1.50% of Insulet worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

PODD opened at $265.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

