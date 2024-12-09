Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,433,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,880,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 745,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

