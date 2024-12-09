Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $633,469,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $10,554,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $517.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
