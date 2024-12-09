Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $633,469,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $10,554,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $517.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

