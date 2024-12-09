Headinvest LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.13 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

