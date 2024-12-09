Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,434,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 322,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 309,429 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $242.95 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $232.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

