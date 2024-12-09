Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $17,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 227,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 158,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,205. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $455,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,540,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,412,982.30. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and sold 128,213 shares valued at $2,816,806. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

