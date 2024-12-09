iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HES opened at $141.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.67. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at $33,914,927. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.