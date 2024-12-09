iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $30,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celsius by 86.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CELH opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

