iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,696 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 818,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 924,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This trade represents a 20.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

