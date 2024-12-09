IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $122.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

