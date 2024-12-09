IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $23.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

