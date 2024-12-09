IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Synopsys by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.00.

SNPS opened at $517.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.93 and a 200 day moving average of $544.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

