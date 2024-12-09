IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 697 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

