Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,127,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,757,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $273.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $251.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

