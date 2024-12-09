Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,386 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($176.63).

Avon Protection Stock Down 0.4 %

Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £415.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,013.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($9.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,476 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,284.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,279.93.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -3,913.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.