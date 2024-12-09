Insider Buying: High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Purchases 21,500 Shares of Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 21,500 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,725.00.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of HWO opened at C$1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.52.
About High Arctic Energy Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Arctic Energy Services
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.