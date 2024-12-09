Insider Buying: High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Purchases 21,500 Shares of Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 21,500 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,725.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HWO opened at C$1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.52.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

