Insider Buying: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Acquires $39,600.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $362.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $477.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

