Insider Buying: Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 4,000 shares of Worley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.35 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,380.00 ($34,217.95).
Worley Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Worley Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.