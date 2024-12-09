Insider Buying: Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 4,000 shares of Worley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.35 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,380.00 ($34,217.95).

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.