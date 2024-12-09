Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $307,056.55 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $307,056.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,963.86. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $394,034.80.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $660,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 438,036 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

