Insider Selling: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Sells 12,794 Shares of Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $710,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,225,308. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $54.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.