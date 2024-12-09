Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 161 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,358.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 319,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 297,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after buying an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 196,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $178.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of -396.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

