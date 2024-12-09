Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $603.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.91. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

