Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $351,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

